100 million scheme: Illegal withdrawal of assets from a mining company uncovered in Ukraine

A scheme to withdraw assets of a sanctioned mining company in the Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions has been exposed in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, in 2023–2024, a person subject to sanctions in the form of asset blocking organized a scheme together with another entrepreneur and several accomplices.

They organized a scheme for the illegal re-registration of the mining company's property – the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

The Prosecutor's Office noted that the attackers forged documents and made unauthorized changes to state registers.

Control over the assets was transferred to fictitious companies in order to further profit – the department said.

Subsequently, fictitious companies, according to investigators, transferred assets to newly created legal entities that remained under the actual control of the organizers.

The assets were used in the economic activities of new enterprises, which allowed the organizers to profit and evade possible recovery of sanctioned property to the state revenue – the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Currently, one of the organizers has been chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of 100 million hryvnias – noted in the department.

At the same time, as reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, "the issue of preventive measures for other participants in the scheme is currently being resolved." The investigation is being conducted by the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Over 300 properties of sanctioned individuals transferred to state - Ministry of Justice