10-year-old child killed by explosive object in Kharkiv region - SES

A 10-year-old boy was killed in Kharkiv region as a result of an explosion of an unknown explosive object in a private house. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

It happened in the village of Korotych, Kharkiv district. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene to establish all the circumstances - , the statement said.

The SES also reminded about the rules of mine safety:

Do not touch suspicious objects!

Mark the location and move to a safe distance.

Call 101 or 102 immediately.



