10-year-old child killed by explosive object in Kharkiv region - SES
Kyiv • UNN
A 10-year-old boy died in the village of Korotych, Kharkiv district, due to the explosion of an unknown explosive object in a private house. The State Emergency Service reminds of the importance of following mine safety rules.
It happened in the village of Korotych, Kharkiv district. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene to establish all the circumstances
The SES also reminded about the rules of mine safety:
- Do not touch suspicious objects!
- Mark the location and move to a safe distance.
- Call 101 or 102 immediately.
