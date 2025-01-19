Man explodes on an explosive device in Kherson region

In Kherson region, a 59-year-old man was seriously injured after stepping on an unknown explosive object. This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details

This incident resulted in serious injuries: traumatic amputation of the left foot and a mine-blast wound. The injured man from Antonivka was taken to a hospital where doctors are providing him with emergency care.

According to the head of Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, over 30 settlements, including the city of Kherson, came under enemy fire over the past 24 hours. The enemy military struck at residential areas, social infrastructure and commercial buildings.

The affected settlements include Antonivka, Mykilske, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Yantarne, Kizomys, Rozlyv, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, and Sofiyivka, Ivanivka, Novotyanka, Poniativka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Shlyakhove, Monastyrske, Novoraysk, Chervonyi Mayak, Olhivka, Novooleksandrivka, Lvov, Mykolaivka, Osokorivka, Tyahynka, Burgunka, Vesele.

The destructive shelling resulted in significant material losses: 17 private houses, an outbuilding and several private cars were damaged. As a result of the attacks, 3 civilians were killed and 6 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

