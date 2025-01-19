ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103055 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111054 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113607 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135714 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104606 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138317 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103862 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113505 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117034 views

Man explodes on an explosive device in Kherson region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50337 views

A 59-year-old man was seriously injured after an explosive device exploded in Antonivka. Over the past day, the occupants shelled more than 30 settlements in Kherson region, causing deaths and injuries.

In Kherson region, a 59-year-old man was seriously injured after stepping on an unknown explosive object. This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details

This incident resulted in serious injuries: traumatic amputation of the left foot and a mine-blast wound. The injured man from Antonivka was taken to a hospital where doctors are providing him with emergency care.

According to the head of Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, over 30 settlements, including the city of Kherson, came under enemy fire over the past 24 hours. The enemy military struck at residential areas, social infrastructure and commercial buildings.

The affected settlements include Antonivka, Mykilske, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Yantarne, Kizomys, Rozlyv, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, and Sofiyivka, Ivanivka, Novotyanka, Poniativka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Shlyakhove, Monastyrske, Novoraysk, Chervonyi Mayak, Olhivka, Novooleksandrivka, Lvov, Mykolaivka, Osokorivka, Tyahynka, Burgunka, Vesele.

The destructive shelling resulted in significant material losses: 17 private houses, an outbuilding and several private cars were damaged. As a result of the attacks, 3 civilians were killed and 6 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

Rape and intimidation of two girls in Kherson region: occupier sentenced to 12 years in prison17.01.25, 17:53 • 105166 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
khersonKherson

