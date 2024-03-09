10 children returned to Ukraine from TOT

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 2222 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 12194 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21436 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 163479 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155486 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165005 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 214015 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247636 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153403 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371233 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 101667 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146382 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134427 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 40773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 58838 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 12194 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 163479 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136054 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155486 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 147925 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13949 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15068 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19028 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 41891 views
10 children returned to Ukraine from TOT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70964 views

10 Ukrainian children who ended up in the Russian-occupied territories after February 24 were able to return home and reunite with their families thanks to the efforts of the Save Ukraine team.

10 children returned to Ukraine from TOT

10 Ukrainian children who found themselves under occupation after February 24 were able to return home thanks to the Save Ukraine team. These children, after a long separation, finally hugged their loved ones, and now all families are safe. This was reported by the executive director of Save Ukraine Mykola Kuleba, UNN reports.

For example, Alina stayed at home with her father after her mother Maryna was deported by the Russian occupiers. The girl had to attend a Russian school, where she was forced to sing the Russian anthem and wear a Russian school uniform. Although Alina refused to write letters to the Russian military, teachers threatened to lower her grades.

Oleksii, whose father died of heart disease during the occupation, also remembers only Russian textbooks that replaced Ukrainian books at school. Even when writing letters, the Russian military was not allowed to refuse.

Orest, 13, and Melania, 11, survived a long separation during the hostilities and were separated from their parents. The parents took the children to their grandparents' home on the Left Bank, and they did not see each other for almost 1.5 years. Due to constant stress, Melania's hearing deteriorated.

Save Ukraine has already rescued 261 children from the Russian occupation.

13.09.23, 09:21 • 225632 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
