10 children returned to Ukraine from TOT

10 Ukrainian children who found themselves under occupation after February 24 were able to return home thanks to the Save Ukraine team. These children, after a long separation, finally hugged their loved ones, and now all families are safe. This was reported by the executive director of Save Ukraine Mykola Kuleba, UNN reports.

Details

For example, Alina stayed at home with her father after her mother Maryna was deported by the Russian occupiers. The girl had to attend a Russian school, where she was forced to sing the Russian anthem and wear a Russian school uniform. Although Alina refused to write letters to the Russian military, teachers threatened to lower her grades.

Oleksii, whose father died of heart disease during the occupation, also remembers only Russian textbooks that replaced Ukrainian books at school. Even when writing letters, the Russian military was not allowed to refuse.

Orest, 13, and Melania, 11, survived a long separation during the hostilities and were separated from their parents. The parents took the children to their grandparents' home on the Left Bank, and they did not see each other for almost 1.5 years. Due to constant stress, Melania's hearing deteriorated.

Save Ukraine has already rescued 261 children from the Russian occupation.