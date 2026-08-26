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08:38 AM • 12357 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
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August 26, 12:38 AM • 18612 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
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39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
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Denys Maslov

Minister of Justice of Ukraine
Denys Vyacheslavovych Maslov was born on August 1, 1983, in Kryvyi Rih. He obtained a law degree from the Faculty of Law of Oles Honchar Dnipro National University. He also holds a second higher education degree in Banking. He worked his way up from judge of the Dniprovskyi District Court of Dniprodzerzhynsk to lawyer and insolvency administrator. Before entering parliamentary politics, he held senior positions at law firms. In 2020, he was elected a People's Deputy of the IX convocation from Servant of the People and became head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy. On July 16, 2026, he resigned his parliamentary mandate and joined the Cabinet of Ministers as Minister of Justice.
2005–2020
Judge, lawyer, insolvency administrator; senior positions at law firms
2020
Elected a People's Deputy of the IX convocation from Servant of the People; became head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy
2026
Appointed Minister of Justice of Ukraine
News by theme
Ministers for the first time: who are they – the new faces of the Cabinet

Some ministers of the Svyrydenko government retained their positions in the updated Cabinet.

Politics • July 18, 11:14 AM • 123060 views
Rada prematurely terminated the powers of MPs Maslov and Bezgin due to their appointment to the Cabinet of Ministers

The Verkhovna Rada approved the early termination of the powers of Denys Maslov and Vitalii Bezgin. They were appointed ministers of justice and for communities and territories, and IDPs respectively.

Politics • July 16, 01:54 PM • 3817 views
Parliament appointed a new government headed by Koretskyi

The Verkhovna Rada appointed a new Cabinet of Ministers headed by Serhii Koretskyi. Some ministers retained their positions, and a number of ministries were divided.

Politics • July 16, 01:06 PM • 48575 views
Without Fedorov, but with Chentsov, Kim and Maslov - in "Servant of the People" they told who is applying for positions in the new government

At a faction meeting with President Zelenskyy, the candidates for future ministers were presented. Among them are Vsevolod Chentsov, Vitaliy Kim and Denis Maslov.

Politics • July 15, 06:14 PM • 46672 views
Parliament not planning to appoint head of Ministry of Justice tomorrow - MP

The Verkhovna Rada is not planning to appoint Denys Maslov as the head of the Ministry of Justice. The official reason is the lack of a replacement for the position of committee head.

Politics • January 12, 06:58 PM • 3442 views
The OP named Denys Maslov as a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice

The President's Office named Denys Maslov as a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice. Iryna Mudra will remain working in the OP, focusing on coordinating justice and legal issues.

Politics • January 10, 05:12 PM • 4904 views