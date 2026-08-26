Denys Maslov
Some ministers of the Svyrydenko government retained their positions in the updated Cabinet.
The Verkhovna Rada approved the early termination of the powers of Denys Maslov and Vitalii Bezgin. They were appointed ministers of justice and for communities and territories, and IDPs respectively.
The Verkhovna Rada appointed a new Cabinet of Ministers headed by Serhii Koretskyi. Some ministers retained their positions, and a number of ministries were divided.
At a faction meeting with President Zelenskyy, the candidates for future ministers were presented. Among them are Vsevolod Chentsov, Vitaliy Kim and Denis Maslov.
The Verkhovna Rada is not planning to appoint Denys Maslov as the head of the Ministry of Justice. The official reason is the lack of a replacement for the position of committee head.
The President's Office named Denys Maslov as a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice. Iryna Mudra will remain working in the OP, focusing on coordinating justice and legal issues.