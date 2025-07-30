Zhytniy Market received protected status in the capital

From July 30, the provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Protection of Cultural Heritage" and protective measures defined by law apply to Zhytniy Market. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Details

As a result of the work carried out by the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection, and with the participation of experts from the Advisory Council on Cultural Heritage Protection, active representatives of the public, Zhytniy Market in Podil has been included in the List of newly discovered cultural heritage sites in Kyiv.

The order was signed on July 30 by Maryna Solovyova, Director of the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the KCSA.

The KCSA noted that the next step is to prepare and submit a full package of documents to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine. The goal is to grant Zhytniy Market the status of a monument and include it in the State Register of Immovable Monuments.

Recall

Zhytniy Market in Kyiv has been recognized as an architectural monument of local significance. Now, only restoration work is allowed at the site, which should protect the building from demolition and reconstruction.