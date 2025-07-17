“Zero tolerance” questioned: ARMA head Duma tries to justify herself over SAP investigation

Despite the loud statements by Olena Duma, head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), about "zero tolerance for corruption," scandals surrounding her agency are only multiplying. And although the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is already investigating criminal proceedings due to alleged abuse of power by ARMA officials, the head of the agency is trying to present the story as a result of "hype" and incorrect work of journalists, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported the initiation of criminal proceedings regarding the possible abuse of power by officials of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. The actions of ARMA officials will be checked due to alleged illegal actions during the transfer of the Trade Unions House to management, which were voiced in a journalistic investigation. So far, no one has been charged, but public interest in this case is extremely high.

The head of ARMA, Olena Duma, reacted to the criminal proceedings, but tried to present the story as a result of "hype" and incorrect work of journalists. She accused the media of publishing the material "without taking into account ARMA's information" and although the agency's position was later added - Duma believes it did not interest anyone.

Later, the material was edited to include information provided by ARMA. But did anyone pay attention to that? Of course not. Is someone hyping up resonant topics and famous names? And after the article was corrected - in fact, this fact no longer interests anyone. - complained Olena Duma.

Criticizing the work of journalists, she stated that ARMA has nothing to hide and called on every state body to "do its job without hype and discrediting."

The agency, as a full-fledged part of Ukraine's anti-corruption system, cooperates closely with law enforcement agencies and pursues an internal policy of zero tolerance for corruption. ARMA acts decisively and without delay in all matters concerning possible violations or corruption risks. Those who are afraid of inspections have something to hide. We have nothing to hide. - wrote the head of ARMA.

Despite Olena Duma's assurances of transparent work, in recent months the agency has found itself at the center of a number of high-profile stories. For example, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, stated that the Russian share of corporate rights of the company "Venta.LTD" is being transferred to the management of persons likely connected with the owner. In addition, for several days there was a discussion about the scandal due to a possible conflict of interest of ARMA deputy head Grigol Katamadze in the story of the sale of "Ukrbud". Each such dubious story undermines trust in the agency, which is supposed to manage seized assets.

The investigation launched by the SAP only confirms the existence of systemic problems in ARMA's work. In a situation where the parliament has already adopted a law on the agency's reform, society expects real changes. Independent audit, transparent procedures for selecting managers, and, most importantly, updating the leadership — this is exactly what can restore trust in the agency.

For now, Olena Duma is trying to convince that everything is under control. But we are waiting for the results of the SAP investigation and real steps to implement the reform. Only in this way can the question be answered: does ARMA really act transparently?