The State Emergency Service reported on weather conditions in the high-altitude Carpathians, particularly on the peak of Mount Pip Ivan, where the autumn dawn turned out to be particularly cold. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to rescuers, at an altitude of over 2,000 meters, it is currently cloudy, the air temperature is at 0°C, and the south wind reaches a speed of 9 m/s.

Here, on the border of sky and earth, every breath of wind reminds us that autumn is confidently taking over the mountains and the Carpathians are putting on their cool misty clothes – the rescuers' message reads.

For reference

At the top are the ruins of a former Polish astronomical and meteorological observatory, known among tourists as the "White Elephant."

The partially restored building is used as a landmark and tourist attraction. Since 2017, the Yavirnytske search and rescue unit has been operating here around the clock, ensuring the safety of visitors to the Carpathians.

