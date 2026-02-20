The working day of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy begins at 3-4 AM with the first reports from the front. He drinks a lot of black coffee without sugar to get through the workday. CNN reports this, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, years of pressure have visibly taken their toll on Zelenskyy. His pre-war youthful and clean-shaven face has long changed; it is now covered with wrinkles from worry and increasingly gray stubble.

"He drinks a lot of coffee – black, without sugar – to get through the workday, which usually begins between 3 and 4 AM, when the first reports from the battlefield start coming in," the publication adds.

First Lady Olena Zelenska told the publication that looking at her husband, it seems to her that the war has been going on much longer than four years. She said that since the beginning of the war, there has not been a single moment of complete happiness. This will have to wait until the conflict ends. Instead, she focuses on short moments of joy, such as when the family first brought home a puppy.

"It's visible if you look at him. But that's not as important as what he's going through inside, on an emotional level," Zelenska said.

Presidential communications advisor Dmytro Lytvyn said that Zelenskyy has not lost his sense of humor and sometimes finds time to relax with a book or a movie, especially during long train journeys.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for real compromises to end the war, including compromises proposed by the United States of America. At the same time, Ukraine is not ready for compromises at the cost of its independence and sovereignty - nor is Ukraine ready to receive ultimatums from the Russians again and again, as they are aggressors.