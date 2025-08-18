Zelenskyy's aides arrived at the White House - Media

$41.340.11
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 25050 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 25400 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 31418 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 29218 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 101220 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 102885 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list
August 18, 03:44 AM • 58456 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to
August 17, 06:51 PM • 74921 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 80126 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: details about the consequences emerged
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv responds
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 25079 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 31444 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 101237 views
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors
Zelenskyy's aides arrived at the White House - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Palisa arrived at the White House, carrying a rolled-up sheet of paper. He was accompanied by Andriy Yermak and Rustem Umerov.

Zelenskyy's aides arrived at the White House - Media

Close aides to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have arrived at the White House, the BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the report, Zelenskyy's deputy chief of staff Serhiy Palytsia "carried a rolled-up sheet of paper on his way to the White House – perhaps a map?"

With him are Andriy Yermak, head of President Zelenskyy's Office, and former Minister of Defense, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

Trump to have an hour-long meeting with Zelenskyy, then another hour with European leaders: White House releases schedule

Julia Shramko

Rustem Umerov
Office of the President of Ukraine
White House
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine