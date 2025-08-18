Zelenskyy's aides arrived at the White House - Media

Close aides to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have arrived at the White House, the BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the report, Zelenskyy's deputy chief of staff Serhiy Palytsia "carried a rolled-up sheet of paper on his way to the White House – perhaps a map?"

With him are Andriy Yermak, head of President Zelenskyy's Office, and former Minister of Defense, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

