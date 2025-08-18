Zelenskyy's aides arrived at the White House - Media
Kyiv • UNN
Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Palisa arrived at the White House, carrying a rolled-up sheet of paper. He was accompanied by Andriy Yermak and Rustem Umerov.
Close aides to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have arrived at the White House, the BBC reports, writes UNN.
Details
According to the report, Zelenskyy's deputy chief of staff Serhiy Palytsia "carried a rolled-up sheet of paper on his way to the White House – perhaps a map?"
With him are Andriy Yermak, head of President Zelenskyy's Office, and former Minister of Defense, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.
