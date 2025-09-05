$41.350.02
Zelenskyy visited an American enterprise destroyed by a Russian missile strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the American enterprise "Flextronics" in Mukachevo, which was hit by a missile strike on August 21. 17 employees were injured, but thanks to evacuation, greater casualties were avoided.

Zelenskyy visited an American enterprise destroyed by a Russian missile strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the American enterprise "Flextronics" in Mukachevo, which Russia attacked with a missile strike on the morning of August 21. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Official Internet Representation of the President.

In Mukachevo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the American enterprise "Flextronics", which Russia attacked with a missile strike on the morning of August 21 

- the message says.

As the company's CEO Anna Dragun said, thanks to the danger warning and prompt response, all 600 employees of the enterprise were evacuated in time, but 17 people were injured, some of whom are still in the hospital.

Our enterprise specializes exclusively in the production of civilian consumer products, in particular coffee makers, and has never been involved in the production and supply of military equipment or defense products 

- Dragun noted.

Recall

Russia carried out a massive air strike on Ukraine, hitting an American electronics manufacturer in the west of the country.

US President Donald Trump stated that he was dissatisfied with Russia's attack on the Flex plant in Mukachevo.

