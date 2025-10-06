Zelenskyy vetoed the law on responsibility for ministers' failure to appear at the Rada's summons

$41.230.05
10:30 AM • 3586 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 7898 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
06:51 AM • 13730 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 33791 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 23199 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 32507 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 61570 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75127 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90051 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 167021 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
Czech President did not entrust the leaders of the pro-Russian ANO party with forming a new governmentOctober 6, 01:58 AM • 18711 views
Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of LapaivkaVideoOctober 6, 02:29 AM • 25065 views
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without powerOctober 6, 03:21 AM • 22485 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv region06:37 AM • 15321 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 13369 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 13392 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto06:06 AM • 33792 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 167023 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 95937 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 109215 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Lithuania
China
Europe
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 55745 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 52799 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 128559 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 61314 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 62984 views
2S22 "Bohdana"
Forbes
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Zelenskyy vetoed the law on responsibility for ministers' failure to appear at the Rada's summons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

The head of state vetoed bill No. 11387 and returned it to parliament.

Zelenskyy vetoed the law on responsibility for ministers' failure to appear at the Rada's summons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed a law establishing administrative liability for ministers, officials, and military leadership who ignore summonses to the Verkhovna Rada. This is reported by UNN with reference to the bill card No. 11387.

Details

Returned with proposals from the President of Ukraine

- states the bill card.

In September, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in its entirety bill No. 11387, which provides for amendments to a number of regulatory legal acts - in particular, the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes.

This refers to ensuring respect for the court and the efficiency of criminal proceedings by the court. The adopted bill establishes administrative liability for failure to appear at a parliamentary summons for all persons (including government officials) without valid reasons.

The President of Ukraine's proposal to the law states that the law cannot be signed, in particular because "the novelties proposed by the law do not take into account, in particular, the political and legal nature of the Ukrainian government's responsibility to parliament, as well as the limited forms of parliamentary control by constitutional norms, in particular Articles 85, 87, 113, 115 of the Constitution of Ukraine."

I am returning the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes of Ukraine regarding ensuring respect for the court and the efficiency of criminal proceedings by the court" for reconsideration by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and propose to reject it

- Zelenskyy's proposals state.

The Rada established administrative responsibility for failure to appear at a Parliament summons: details of the bill03.09.25, 14:15 • 2755 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine