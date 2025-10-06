Zelenskyy vetoed the law on responsibility for ministers' failure to appear at the Rada's summons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed a law establishing administrative liability for ministers, officials, and military leadership who ignore summonses to the Verkhovna Rada. This is reported by UNN with reference to the bill card No. 11387.

Details

Returned with proposals from the President of Ukraine - states the bill card.

In September, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in its entirety bill No. 11387, which provides for amendments to a number of regulatory legal acts - in particular, the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes.

This refers to ensuring respect for the court and the efficiency of criminal proceedings by the court. The adopted bill establishes administrative liability for failure to appear at a parliamentary summons for all persons (including government officials) without valid reasons.

The President of Ukraine's proposal to the law states that the law cannot be signed, in particular because "the novelties proposed by the law do not take into account, in particular, the political and legal nature of the Ukrainian government's responsibility to parliament, as well as the limited forms of parliamentary control by constitutional norms, in particular Articles 85, 87, 113, 115 of the Constitution of Ukraine."

I am returning the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes of Ukraine regarding ensuring respect for the court and the efficiency of criminal proceedings by the court" for reconsideration by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and propose to reject it - Zelenskyy's proposals state.

