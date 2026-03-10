$43.900.1750.710.17
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent military teams to three Middle Eastern countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1854 views

Ukrainian specialists arrived in Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to counter Iranian drones. The missions operate within the framework of security agreements with partners.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent military teams to three Middle Eastern countries

Ukraine has sent several professional military teams to Middle Eastern countries as part of cooperation with partners amid the deteriorating security situation in the region. This involves assistance in countering air threats, particularly Iranian drone attacks. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, these are three groups of Ukrainian military specialists who will work in different countries of the region.

Regarding the situation in the Middle East, we have sent our teams – three professional, fully staffed teams. They are already working today, Tuesday. This week, all three will be in three different countries.

- Zelenskyy said.

The President clarified that Ukrainian military personnel will work in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

The first three countries where we sent them according to our agreements are Qatar, the Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

- the head of state noted.

According to Zelenskyy, these missions are part of Ukraine's agreements with partners on security cooperation amid the escalating situation in the Middle East.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine