Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent military teams to three Middle Eastern countries

Ukraine has sent several professional military teams to Middle Eastern countries as part of cooperation with partners amid the deteriorating security situation in the region. This involves assistance in countering air threats, particularly Iranian drone attacks. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, these are three groups of Ukrainian military specialists who will work in different countries of the region.

Regarding the situation in the Middle East, we have sent our teams – three professional, fully staffed teams. They are already working today, Tuesday. This week, all three will be in three different countries. - Zelenskyy said.

The President clarified that Ukrainian military personnel will work in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

The first three countries where we sent them according to our agreements are Qatar, the Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. - the head of state noted.

According to Zelenskyy, these missions are part of Ukraine's agreements with partners on security cooperation amid the escalating situation in the Middle East.

