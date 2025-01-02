ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157697 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132856 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140088 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137534 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177502 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111879 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168990 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104667 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114015 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137324 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136789 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 73342 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105296 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107492 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157697 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177502 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168990 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196483 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185564 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136790 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137325 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144899 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136409 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153424 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing to restore diplomatic relations with Syria and increase trade with Lebanon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27386 views

Zelenskyy announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with Syria and cooperation in international organizations. Ukraine also plans to double its agricultural exports to Lebanon, which currently stand at $400 million.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing to restore diplomatic relations with Syria and cooperation in international organizations, UNN reports.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga and the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval have just reported on their talks in Syria and Lebanon with the new Syrian administration, with Lebanese business, and our prospects - both security and trade - in the region as a whole. This year we may add more countries to our reliable partners, including Syria. We are preparing to resume diplomatic relations with Syria and cooperation in international organizations," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukraine will also increase trade with Lebanon.

"Now we have $400 million of our agricultural exports with this country alone, and we are preparing to increase it at least twice. In the 25th year, we will also be more active in working with Africa, and each such new partnership means greater opportunities for our diplomacy and greater opportunities for our economy," Zelensky added.

The President also instructed the Foreign Minister to reach specific agreements with African countries.

"Last year, in the 24th year, we managed to increase Ukrainian exports by 15%, which is more than $5 billion more than in the 23rd year, and in total, more than $41 billion of Ukrainian exports for the year. This is a lot in the context of a full-scale war. The task for the 25th year is to continue this growth," the President added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his intention to help "all efforts to stabilize Syria," to set up the "Grain from Ukraine" program to help Damascus, and wants to involve Europeans and America.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

