Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing to restore diplomatic relations with Syria and increase trade with Lebanon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing to restore diplomatic relations with Syria and cooperation in international organizations, UNN reports.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga and the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval have just reported on their talks in Syria and Lebanon with the new Syrian administration, with Lebanese business, and our prospects - both security and trade - in the region as a whole. This year we may add more countries to our reliable partners, including Syria. We are preparing to resume diplomatic relations with Syria and cooperation in international organizations," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukraine will also increase trade with Lebanon.

"Now we have $400 million of our agricultural exports with this country alone, and we are preparing to increase it at least twice. In the 25th year, we will also be more active in working with Africa, and each such new partnership means greater opportunities for our diplomacy and greater opportunities for our economy," Zelensky added.

The President also instructed the Foreign Minister to reach specific agreements with African countries.

"Last year, in the 24th year, we managed to increase Ukrainian exports by 15%, which is more than $5 billion more than in the 23rd year, and in total, more than $41 billion of Ukrainian exports for the year. This is a lot in the context of a full-scale war. The task for the 25th year is to continue this growth," the President added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his intention to help "all efforts to stabilize Syria," to set up the "Grain from Ukraine" program to help Damascus, and wants to involve Europeans and America.