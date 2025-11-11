Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing agreements with European countries to protect its skies and energy sector

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
November 10, 06:35 PM • 48357 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 77104 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 92043 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 98603 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 78849 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 55143 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 100144 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 44059 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 48471 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 41000 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defenseNovember 10, 09:39 PM • 35501 views
Russian oil imports to the EU: the European Commission reminded Hungary and Slovakia of an important nuanceNovember 10, 09:58 PM • 15607 views
CNS: Russia legalized disconnecting users from communication and the Internet at the request of the FSB10:40 PM • 13433 views
Pipeline burst on Pechersky Uzviz in Kyiv: water outage, threat of landslide11:27 PM • 14926 views
Unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov - MediaVideo11:56 PM • 12492 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 56007 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 92044 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 42901 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 98605 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 100144 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Bashar al-Assad
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Syria
France
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 40340 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 107883 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 114811 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 159462 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 227433 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing agreements with European countries to protect its skies and energy sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4664 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of agreements with European countries to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's skies and energy infrastructure. These agreements will allow Ukraine to recover after Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing agreements with European countries to protect its skies and energy sector

Kyiv is preparing agreements with several European countries to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies and energy infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of state, he held a "diplomatic meeting" the day before regarding meetings and events in the coming weeks.

We are preparing agreements with several European countries, including to strengthen our air defense and our energy sector. We are constantly adding such agreements with European countries, first of all, which allow us to recover step by step after Russian strikes.

- Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that by the end of the year, in terms of arms supplies and defense production, Ukraine must fulfill all tasks, "which were both in providing for the front, and in financing our army, and in our diplomatic strikes."

"Now, almost every day, Ukraine applies its long-range sanctions against Russia, and every day we have a clear result in the form of reducing Russian capabilities. Russia must lose, and this is actually a peacekeeping tactic," the President summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, Ana Brnabić. They discussed the process of European integration and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Russians need not territories, but the destruction of Ukraine as a nation and state - Zelenskyy10.11.25, 10:49 • 34071 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine