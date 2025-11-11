Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing agreements with European countries to protect its skies and energy sector

Kyiv is preparing agreements with several European countries to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies and energy infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of state, he held a "diplomatic meeting" the day before regarding meetings and events in the coming weeks.

We are preparing agreements with several European countries, including to strengthen our air defense and our energy sector. We are constantly adding such agreements with European countries, first of all, which allow us to recover step by step after Russian strikes. - Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that by the end of the year, in terms of arms supplies and defense production, Ukraine must fulfill all tasks, "which were both in providing for the front, and in financing our army, and in our diplomatic strikes."

"Now, almost every day, Ukraine applies its long-range sanctions against Russia, and every day we have a clear result in the form of reducing Russian capabilities. Russia must lose, and this is actually a peacekeeping tactic," the President summarized.

Recall

