Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not trying to stop Putin without the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is not trying to stop the war without the US, as Putin seeks to divide Ukraine and its partners. He emphasized the importance of the 19th sanctions package and pressure from the US as tools to influence Putin.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not trying to stop Putin without the United States

We are not trying to stop Putin without the US - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is not trying to stop the war without the United States. Putin is trying to divide our state and its partners, making them weaker, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference in London at the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," writes UNN.

Details

"We are not trying to stop Putin and end the war without the US. Putin wants to divide us and make us weaker," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that an important tool for pressuring Putin is the 19th package of sanctions, as well as pressure from the United States.

"And that is why I think we all need to put pressure on Putin together. First of all, this is the 19th package of sanctions. This is also pressure from the United States when we talk about oil and gas. These are very powerful steps," the head of state emphasized.

Addition

The United Kingdom will significantly increase military support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced during a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," reporting the provision of 5,000 new multi-purpose missiles to strengthen Ukrainian air defense before the winter period.

Pavlo Zinchenko

