Zelenskyy: Ukraine hopes to sign economic agreement with the US in Washington

Ukrainian teams are actively working on an economic agreement with the United States, which is expected to be signed in the near future. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of America's support for peace and stability in Ukraine. The President of Ukraine said this during a meeting of the G7 countries, UNN reports.

Our teams are already working productively with the United States on an economic agreement that we hope to sign in Washington. And, Mr. President Trump, we would very much like to hear your opinion, because all our people, all our families are very worried: will there be support from America? Will America be the leader of the free world? - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that it is extremely important for Ukrainians and for life in general that American support remains. He also believes that Ukraine can be effective in providing real guarantees of peace, but this requires the participation of all countries affected by the war - Europe, America, and, of course, Ukraine.

Putin is weakest when we are united and strongest. This is what the negotiating table should look like, and I hope that we will sit down to it as soon as possible - not because of mistakes, but because of our common goodwill - said the Ukrainian leader.

