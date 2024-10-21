Zelenskyy: The US is preparing a separate package worth $800 million for the production of Ukrainian drones
The President of Ukraine announces a new $800 million financing package from the United States for the production of Ukrainian drones.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that another $800 million financing package is being prepared for Ukraine from the United States for the production of Ukrainian drones. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.
Today, there is a new US decision to support Ukraine, a new defense package. It is worth $400 million. A separate funding package is being prepared for the production of Ukrainian drones. It will amount to $800 million. Ukraine is grateful for this support. We need to ensure that despite any political threats in the world, Ukraine can consistently defend its sovereignty and independence. And it will definitely be
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin. They discussed the operational situation on the battlefield, steps to implement the Victory Plan, and attracting American investment to build the Ukrainian defense industry.
