Zelenskyy suggested that negotiations between the US and Russia will take place on March 17
Zelenskyy suggested that negotiations between the US and Russia may take place on March 17. Trump previously promised more details on a ceasefire on this day.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that negotiations between the United States and Russia may take place as early as next Monday, March 17, which was previously hinted at by US President Donald Trump, stating that more details regarding the ceasefire will be known on that day. Zelenskyy said this in a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.
I think the delay in the process is due to the fact that they (the Russians - ed.) want to improve the situation for themselves on the battlefield. I would pay attention... I don't know when the conversation will take place, but I would pay attention to March 17 last year. What happened on March 17 last year? I would pay attention to the International Criminal Court. What did it do on March 17? Therefore, I think that, probably, the possibility of certain talks between the United States and Russia is precisely on Monday
However, he emphasized that he does not know for sure whether such a meeting will take place.
US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire agreement is going well, and a little more details about the ceasefire will be known on Monday, March 17.
On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights, Lvova-Belova.