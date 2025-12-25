Zelenskyy stripped diver Lyskyn, who accepted Russian citizenship, of presidential scholarship

$42.100.05
December 24, 03:03 PM • 19483 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 27365 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 18808 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 26628 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 32761 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 19791 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 20922 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 36152 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 51798 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 71456 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Publications
Exclusives
"Kupiansk is f***ed": Russian war correspondents admitted the loss of the city despite Putin's statementsDecember 24, 05:26 PM • 10132 views
US Coast Guard unable to seize Venezuelan tanker due to lack of special forces – ReutersDecember 24, 05:51 PM • 4324 views
Paris prepares security guarantees for Ukraine: Macron and Rutte discuss support strategyDecember 24, 05:57 PM • 2870 views
The ruble's rise creates a new threat to the Russian economy - mediaDecember 24, 08:11 PM • 3584 views
Russia has established full control over Belarus' food market - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine09:59 PM • 3942 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 12251 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 23800 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 11993 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 37662 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 33702 views
Zelenskyy stripped diver Lyskyn, who accepted Russian citizenship, of presidential scholarship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stripped Sofiia Lyskyn and Oleksandra Sendziuk of presidential scholarships. This decision was made after Lyskyn announced her renunciation of Ukrainian citizenship and her intention to represent Russia.

Zelenskyy stripped diver Lyskyn, who accepted Russian citizenship, of presidential scholarship

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has deprived diver Sofiia Lyskun and her coach Oleksandra Sendziuk of presidential scholarships. The corresponding decree was published on the website of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this decision was made in accordance with the Regulations on Scholarships of the President of Ukraine for outstanding and young and promising athletes of Ukraine in Olympic sports and their coaches, approved by the Decree of the President of Ukraine of November 13, 2019.

To deprive Lyskun Sofiia Valeriivna and Sendziuk Oleksandra Serhiivna of the scholarships of the President of Ukraine, appointed by the Decree of the President of Ukraine of April 8, 2025, No. 221/2025

- the document states."

It is indicated that the Decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

Context

The 23-year-old athlete from Luhansk, Sofiia Lyskun, stated in a video message for Russian media that she had renounced Ukrainian citizenship and would henceforth represent Russia.

Subsequently, Lyskun was excluded from the national team and stripped of all titles and awards.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stopped paying state scholarships to famous Ukrainian athletes Serhiy Bubka and Yana Klochkova.

Diver and canoeist: NOC of Ukraine named the best athletes of 202523.12.25, 03:05 • 4359 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SportsPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine