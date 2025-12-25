Zelenskyy stripped diver Lyskyn, who accepted Russian citizenship, of presidential scholarship

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has deprived diver Sofiia Lyskun and her coach Oleksandra Sendziuk of presidential scholarships. The corresponding decree was published on the website of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this decision was made in accordance with the Regulations on Scholarships of the President of Ukraine for outstanding and young and promising athletes of Ukraine in Olympic sports and their coaches, approved by the Decree of the President of Ukraine of November 13, 2019.

To deprive Lyskun Sofiia Valeriivna and Sendziuk Oleksandra Serhiivna of the scholarships of the President of Ukraine, appointed by the Decree of the President of Ukraine of April 8, 2025, No. 221/2025 - the document states."

It is indicated that the Decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

Context

The 23-year-old athlete from Luhansk, Sofiia Lyskun, stated in a video message for Russian media that she had renounced Ukrainian citizenship and would henceforth represent Russia.

Subsequently, Lyskun was excluded from the national team and stripped of all titles and awards.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stopped paying state scholarships to famous Ukrainian athletes Serhiy Bubka and Yana Klochkova.

Diver and canoeist: NOC of Ukraine named the best athletes of 2025