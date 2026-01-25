$43.170.00
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
11:02 AM • 10158 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
10:05 AM • 10604 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 12695 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 24418 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 42510 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 34366 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 42163 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 39673 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 49777 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy stated that international unity must work for the full protection of Ukraine and Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has received unprecedented support from countries in Europe, North America, and Asia. He emphasized that this unity must be as effective as possible in eliminating threats.

Zelenskyy stated that international unity must work for the full protection of Ukraine and Europe

Ukraine has received unprecedented support from countries in Europe, North America, and Asia after February 24, but this unity must be as effective as possible and aimed at truly eliminating threats to the entire European space. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Now we are trying to do everything to ensure that our joint actions are sufficient for the real protection of Ukraine and, therefore, Europe. Poland's assistance to Ukraine after February 24 is unprecedented in the entire history of our peoples. Lithuania is with us, and also at an unprecedented level. All Baltic states are with us. Northern Europe. Germany is one of the most significant defenders of life. France, Britain are with us. Almost all of Central Europe is with us. Italy, Spain, and Portugal, all states of Southern Europe are with us. Romania and Moldova 

- emphasized the President.

Zelenskyy also stressed that the current international unity is already working and is significantly stronger than ever before.

In 1863, the rebels could not even dream of such unity, but now this unity is working. The European Union exists and grows stronger every year. The United States, Canada, Japan are with us 

- he emphasized.

According to him, "our call is for this unity to be one hundred percent effective.

Not by half, not for a few months a year, not until the next elections in one or another European country, but one hundred percent effectively. Not as much as it's not a pity. Not as much as we can. But as much as it will work. So that the threats to Europe and each of our peoples simply no longer exist 

- summarized the Head of State.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's wars, including the war against Ukraine, are a consequence of the indifference of the world's leading powers. He emphasized that history punishes those who remain aloof.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World