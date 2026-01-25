Zelenskyy stated that international unity must work for the full protection of Ukraine and Europe

Ukraine has received unprecedented support from countries in Europe, North America, and Asia after February 24, but this unity must be as effective as possible and aimed at truly eliminating threats to the entire European space. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Now we are trying to do everything to ensure that our joint actions are sufficient for the real protection of Ukraine and, therefore, Europe. Poland's assistance to Ukraine after February 24 is unprecedented in the entire history of our peoples. Lithuania is with us, and also at an unprecedented level. All Baltic states are with us. Northern Europe. Germany is one of the most significant defenders of life. France, Britain are with us. Almost all of Central Europe is with us. Italy, Spain, and Portugal, all states of Southern Europe are with us. Romania and Moldova - emphasized the President.

Zelenskyy also stressed that the current international unity is already working and is significantly stronger than ever before.

In 1863, the rebels could not even dream of such unity, but now this unity is working. The European Union exists and grows stronger every year. The United States, Canada, Japan are with us - he emphasized.

According to him, "our call is for this unity to be one hundred percent effective.

Not by half, not for a few months a year, not until the next elections in one or another European country, but one hundred percent effectively. Not as much as it's not a pity. Not as much as we can. But as much as it will work. So that the threats to Europe and each of our peoples simply no longer exist - summarized the Head of State.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's wars, including the war against Ukraine, are a consequence of the indifference of the world's leading powers. He emphasized that history punishes those who remain aloof.