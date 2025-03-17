Zelenskyy signed a law allowing the deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces units to other countries
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law allowing the deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces units abroad. This is possible to ensure national security and repel armed aggression during martial law.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law (№ 4255-IX), which provides for the possibility of sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other countries. This was reported in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, writes UNN.
During martial law, units, military units and subunits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may be sent abroad to ensure national security, repel and deter armed aggression, protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as exercise the right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter
The law was finalized taking into account the proposals of the President of Ukraine, which clarify the procedure for making decisions on sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine abroad, detail the procedure for their stay outside the state and ensure that the act complies with international law.
Let us remind you
On January 15, the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine abroad during martial law. The document allows sending troops for training, receiving equipment and deterring aggression.