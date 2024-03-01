Zelenskyy sets up commission to select judges to the CCU under the President's quota

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a decree establishing a competition commission and selecting candidates for the position of a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine under the quota of the head of state. The relevant decree was published on the President's website, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the decision was made to ensure a competitive selection of candidates for the position of a judge of the Constitutional Court in respect of persons appointed by the President, guided by paragraph 22 of part 1 of Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine, pursuant to the Law "On the Constitutional Court of Ukraine".

The Decree approves the provisions on competitive selection of candidates for the position of a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine in respect of persons appointed by the President of Ukraine.

The President also issued a decree establishing a competition commission to conduct a competitive selection of candidates for the position of a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine and approving its personal composition.

As noted, the competition commission will have to ensure that candidates for the position of a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine are selected in relation to persons appointed by the President of Ukraine.

The Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

The competition committee included:

Dean of the Faculty of Law of Uzhhorod National University, Doctor of Law, Professor Yaroslav Lazur;

Head of the Department of Constitutional Law of the Educational and Research Institute of Law of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Doctor of Law, Professor Olga Lotiuk;



Director of the V.M. Koretsky Institute of State and Law of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Vice-President of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine, Academician of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine, Doctor of Law, Professor Oleksandr Skrypnyuk;



Head of the Department of Constitutional Law of Ukraine at the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University, PhD in Law, Professor Tetiana Slinko;



Doctor of Law, Professor, Judge of the United States Court of Federal Claims - Bohdan Futey.



