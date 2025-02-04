ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 43868 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 76246 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104229 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107430 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125956 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102835 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131347 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103645 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113357 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Zelenskyy says pensions will be indexed from March 1

Zelenskyy says pensions will be indexed from March 1

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53722 views

The President announced the indexation of pensions starting March 1, 2025. He also announced the disbursement of UAH 13 billion under the ePromotion program and 5 million users of the National Cashback.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the indexation of pensions from March 1, UNN reports.

...we are ready for the spring with the indexation of pensions, which will start on March 1

- Zelensky said during a video address.

Details

According to the President, today, government officials reported on the programs of support for Ukrainian citizens and Ukrainian businesses. 

"No matter how difficult it is, we are finding funds to help all Ukrainians, Ukrainian producers. Almost 13 million applications for eSupport, and almost 13 billion hryvnias have been paid directly to Ukrainian families," Zelensky said.

Quarter of pensioners receive less than UAH 3000: where in Ukraine the highest and lowest pensions are30.01.25, 10:15 • 26358 views

In addition, according to him, there are already more than 5 million customers of the National Cashback program.

"We are working to increase all formats of support that are effective. And it will be - I have given the relevant instructions to the government," Zelensky summarized.

Will funded pensions become a reality in Ukraine - an expert answers30.01.25, 16:34 • 133735 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

