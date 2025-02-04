Zelenskyy says pensions will be indexed from March 1

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the indexation of pensions from March 1, UNN reports.

...we are ready for the spring with the indexation of pensions, which will start on March 1 - Zelensky said during a video address.

Details

According to the President, today, government officials reported on the programs of support for Ukrainian citizens and Ukrainian businesses.

"No matter how difficult it is, we are finding funds to help all Ukrainians, Ukrainian producers. Almost 13 million applications for eSupport, and almost 13 billion hryvnias have been paid directly to Ukrainian families," Zelensky said.

In addition, according to him, there are already more than 5 million customers of the National Cashback program.

"We are working to increase all formats of support that are effective. And it will be - I have given the relevant instructions to the government," Zelensky summarized.

