Zelenskyy says he will present a plan to end the war to Scholz
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine presents a plan to end the war by 2025 to the German Chancellor. The document “Fundamentals of Peace” envisages forcing Russia to peace and Ukraine's accession to NATO.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would present a plan to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today on how to force Russia to peace, how to end the war. Zelensky noted that he would like to end the war no later than 2025 and guarantee that the aggression will not be repeated. He said this during a statement to the media, UNN reports.
"Today I will present to Olaf a plan on how we think to force Russia to peace, how to end the war. I would like to do it no later than next year, 2025, and guarantee that the aggression will not be repeated. This plan is a bridge to an effective Peace Summit that will really put an end to the war. That is, this plan is not to replace our peace initiative, but to strengthen Ukraine's position for the sake of getting closer to peace. We can do this in cooperation," Zelensky said.
He noted that Ukraine also counts on Germany's support.
Addendum
President Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine aims to have a "Fundamentals of Peace" document ready by November. The plan envisions an end to the war by 2025 and Ukraine's accession to NATO.