Zelenskyy: Russians tried to develop assault operations under the cover of a massive strike

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 12963 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 35704 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 49711 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 67309 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 162274 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 180451 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 253991 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111069 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 200710 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62366 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Popular news

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 30517 views

As a result of enemy shelling, the Kramatorsk railway station was damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia

April 24, 02:45 PM • 16289 views

Freezes are expected in Ukraine: Ukrhydrometcenter warns of damage to trees and plants

April 24, 03:02 PM • 8482 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 21673 views

Strike on Kostyantynivka: 12-year-old girl died fleeing to shelter

06:34 PM • 10366 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 86339 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 253991 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 147047 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 200710 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 151151 views
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 21686 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 30530 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 63697 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 93914 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 58871 views
Zelenskyy: Russians tried to develop assault operations under the cover of a massive strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

Russians carried out almost 150 attacks and more than 4,500 shellings in a day, including from heavy weapons. The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy tried to develop assault operations.

Zelenskyy: Russians tried to develop assault operations under the cover of a massive strike

On Thursday, the Russians carried out almost 150 attacks against Ukrainian positions and more than 4,500 shelling attacks, including from heavy weapons. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on the situation at the front for the day of April 24 , reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the most difficult situation was in the Pokrovsky direction.

In fact, the Russians tried to develop assault operations under the cover of their massive strike. When the maximum of our forces was focused on protection against missiles and drones, the Russians went on a significant intensification of their ground attacks. The Russians received a worthy rebuff

- Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He also said that Ukrainian investigators, forensic scientists and experts are inspecting the sites of missile and drone strikes, establishing and verifying the circumstances of the relevant shelling.

"They are conducting examinations of the discovered fragments of missiles and drones to establish complete information about these weapons and critical components in them that were supplied to Russia or North Korea from third countries and used in production," the head of state said.

Let us remind you

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of 2025, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 155,000 Russian soldiers. On April 23, 1,060 invaders were killed.

133 combat clashes at the front: the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and three other directions24.04.25, 22:38 • 2310 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
