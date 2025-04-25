Zelenskyy: Russians tried to develop assault operations under the cover of a massive strike

On Thursday, the Russians carried out almost 150 attacks against Ukrainian positions and more than 4,500 shelling attacks, including from heavy weapons. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on the situation at the front for the day of April 24 , reports UNN.

According to him, the most difficult situation was in the Pokrovsky direction.

In fact, the Russians tried to develop assault operations under the cover of their massive strike. When the maximum of our forces was focused on protection against missiles and drones, the Russians went on a significant intensification of their ground attacks. The Russians received a worthy rebuff - Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He also said that Ukrainian investigators, forensic scientists and experts are inspecting the sites of missile and drone strikes, establishing and verifying the circumstances of the relevant shelling.

"They are conducting examinations of the discovered fragments of missiles and drones to establish complete information about these weapons and critical components in them that were supplied to Russia or North Korea from third countries and used in production," the head of state said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of 2025, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 155,000 Russian soldiers. On April 23, 1,060 invaders were killed.

