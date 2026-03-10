$43.900.1750.710.17
Zelenskyy: Russia wants to use the war in the Middle East to its advantage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1214 views

Zelenskyy stated that Russia is attempting to use the conflict in the Middle East for manipulation. The Kremlin is offering the US assistance with Iran in exchange for lifting sanctions.

Zelenskyy: Russia wants to use the war in the Middle East to its advantage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russians want to use the strikes from Iran to their advantage, and there are already talks about lifting sanctions in exchange for US assistance with Iran. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"There were reports from our intelligence today, particularly about how the Russians want to take advantage of the war in the Middle East. They want to use the strikes from Iran to their advantage. The Russians are talking about lifting sanctions, about some alleged ability to help America in the situation with Iran. These are typical Russian manipulations. They only help where they see an opportunity to dominate. They simply don't know how to work on equal terms," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukraine hopes that the US sees and understands all the risks, all the dependencies, all the threats.

"Even a partial lifting of sanctions against Russia could be an extremely negative example. Including for others – others who want to fight against their neighbors, as Russia does," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Oleh Ivashchenko, which concerned the intentions of the Russian leadership to take advantage of the situation around Iran and the possible protraction of the American military operation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

