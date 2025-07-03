Zelenskyy: Russia is an anti-European project, and we must not let it win

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European countries to increase pressure on Russia, which, according to him, is pursuing a deliberate policy against European values and stability. Zelenskyy said this to participants at the gala dinner on the occasion of the start of the Danish presidency of the EU Council, UNN reports.

We all understand that Russia is not just some dangerous neighbor, but a conscious anti-European project. Everyone in Europe can clearly see that Russia is working against the European way of life. That is why we must not let Russia win this war. We need to implement tough sanctions against Russia, ensure good protection for Ukraine, and create our own European defense industry so that Russia cannot surpass us in any field. All of this is critically important for the preservation of Europe. - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that it is necessary to continue to put pressure on Putin, on Russia, so that they stop the war, so that they treat their neighbors with respect and choose peace.

If Russia gets a high price for oil, then it continues to fight. That is why we need to clearly limit prices. If Russia has the opportunity to buy spare parts, weapons, then it can continue to kill. That is why we need to completely stop all supplies to Russia, or anything that can be used to manufacture weapons. It is high time to form a platform for controlling dual-use goods. - added Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has clear information, and partners confirm this, that sanctions against Russia are indeed painful, so it is necessary to increase pressure, which will encourage Russia to really think about something else, besides the front and hatred of neighbors.