Zelenskyy Replaced Head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has changed the head of the Ukrainian mission to NATO, UNN writes with reference to the relevant presidential decrees.

To appoint Alyona Anatoliivna Getmanchuk as the head of the mission of Ukraine to NATO - stated in Presidential Decree No. 408/2025 of June 13.

Details

Prior to this decree No. 407/2025 of June 13, the President dismissed Natalia Galibarenko from the post of head of the Ukrainian mission to NATO.

Addition

Galibarenko was appointed head of the Ukrainian mission to NATO by Presidential Decree of July 30, 2021.

Prior to that, in 2015 – 2020, she was the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Maritime Organization.

Alyona Getmanchuk is an expert on foreign and security policy. She has been working in the analytical sector since 2009, founder and director of the "New Europe" Center.