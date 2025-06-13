Zelenskyy Replaced Head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
09:49 AM • 12389 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 31749 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 58125 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 159181 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 148943 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 74989 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 108248 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 50269 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 66189 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 59096 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.5m/s
72%
750mm
Popular news
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbotJune 13, 02:16 AM • 37172 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - mediaJune 13, 02:53 AM • 38791 views
Israel's operation against Iran: Tehran announced a new strike on a key nuclear facilityJune 13, 03:44 AM • 35702 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 50677 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 35631 views
Publications
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patients08:36 AM • 32669 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 36841 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 51884 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 159123 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 148890 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film08:23 AM • 21233 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 40152 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 107678 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 119133 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 143129 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Zelenskyy Replaced Head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

The President of Ukraine has appointed Aliona Hetmanchuk as the head of Ukraine's mission to NATO, dismissing Natalia Galibarenko from this position. Galibarenko had headed the mission since 2021.

Zelenskyy Replaced Head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has changed the head of the Ukrainian mission to NATO, UNN writes with reference to the relevant presidential decrees.

To appoint Alyona Anatoliivna Getmanchuk as the head of the mission of Ukraine to NATO

- stated in Presidential Decree No. 408/2025 of June 13.

Details

Prior to this decree No. 407/2025 of June 13, the President dismissed Natalia Galibarenko from the post of head of the Ukrainian mission to NATO.

Addition

Galibarenko was appointed head of the Ukrainian mission to NATO by Presidential Decree of July 30, 2021.

Prior to that, in 2015 – 2020, she was the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Maritime Organization.

Alyona Getmanchuk is an expert on foreign and security policy. She has been working in the analytical sector since 2009, founder and director of the "New Europe" Center.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
NATO
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9