Zelenskyy ratified the law to maintain stable trade with the EU in 2025
Kyiv • UNN
The President ratified the law for uninterrupted trade between Ukraine and the EU during the transition to new customs regulations from January 1, 2025. Until the end of 2025, parallel use of old and new rules of origin of goods is allowed.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a Law ensuring uninterrupted trade between Ukraine and European partners during the transition to customs rules updated from January 1, 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.
Details
The Law signed by the President of Ukraine ratifies Decision No. 2/2024 of the Joint Committee of the Regional Convention on Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Preferential Rules of Origin of December 12, 2024.
The purpose of the innovation is to include transitional provisions in the Regional Convention on Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Preferential Rules of Origin, which apply from January 1, 2025.
According to the provisions of the Convention, the parallel use of old and new rules for determining the origin of goods is allowed until the end of 2025. Certificates issued according to updated standards must contain the mark "REVISED RULES".
Addendum
Old certificates issued before January 1, 2025 or 2026 remain valid, provided that the goods are in transit or under customs control.
The Parties to the Convention are obliged to regularly exchange information on changes in the rules, which will allow Ukrainian businesses to smoothly adapt to the new conditions and maintain stable exports to the EU countries.
The Law signed by the President of Ukraine comes into force on the day following the day of its publication.
