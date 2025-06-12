Zelenskyy: Putin needs reasons for attacks, he doesn't want peace
Zelenskyy stated that Putin fuels the fire of hatred, calling attacks acts of revenge. He seeks to isolate Ukraine, conducting dialogue without Europe and America.
russian dictator vladimir putin is looking for reasons for new attacks on Ukraine and simply does not want to end the war. This was stated in an interview with Bild said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
According to him, russian society believes in putin's radical policy, but "he has to keep the fire of information and hatred burning", so he calls his attacks acts of revenge.
Zelenskyy stressed that the idea that russia will win the war is a "russian narrative" and russians are "to put it mildly, not that successful".
It is important for them to show Trump that there is a diplomatic bridge between Ukraine and russia, ... so that sanctions against russia are not imposed while negotiations are ongoing. Because putin can always say: "We are talking to each other! If sanctions are imposed, there will be no more talks." putin does not want peace
He added that russians have another goal - they want "dialogue without europeans and without americans" to isolate Ukraine.
"A long war without the support of partners would be an ideal option for putin. He cannot withstand a long war against partners and sanctions," Zelenskyy said.
russian dictator vladimir putin ordered to take into account the "experience" of the russian federation's invasion of Ukraine in the new state armament program. At a meeting dedicated to the russian federation's state armament program for 2027-2036, putin ordered "to make maximum use of the experience of the "special military operation", various regional conflicts".
