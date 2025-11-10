Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine

Russia may attack European Union countries even before the end of the war in Ukraine, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is in a "stalemate." President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, it is highly likely that Russia will open a second front against "another European country" before the end of the war in Ukraine.

I think so. He can do it. We must forget about the general European skepticism that Putin first wants to occupy Ukraine, and then he can go somewhere else. He can do both at the same time - said the head of state.

He linked the increase in criminal activity in Europe, including the invasion of decoy drones into Poland and the appearance of UAVs over airports in other European capitals, to Russia's failure to make significant progress on the front in Ukraine.

Putin is in a hopeless situation in terms of real success. For him, it's more of a stalemate. That's why these failures may force him to look for other territories - Zelenskyy emphasized.

He called Russia a large and aggressive country that needs a large external adversary to unite different ethnic groups and regions.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he "is not afraid" of US President Donald Trump, unlike other Western leaders, because he has "normal," "businesslike," and "constructive" relations with the head of the White House.

