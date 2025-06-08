Zelenskyy: Putin has a longer relationship with Trump than I do

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the relationship between US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He noted that Putin has a longer relationship with Trump than he does. He said this in an interview with ABC News, reports UNN.

Certainly longer than he has with me. This is clear, because these are open sources and there is nothing new here. I think that economic relations, and from the information I have seen, he (then - ed.) was not yet president when there was a delegation and business relations. Putin has been in politics all his life, and in America presidents change. Therefore, economic, different...Russia's relations with America are still a continuation of the line, in my opinion, of the geopolitical relations between America and the Soviet Union - said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy also commented on whether their relations with Trump have improved after the meeting in the Vatican.

Trump told reporters that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about Russia's response to Ukraine's attack on Russian airfields. At the same time, the American leader noted that he does not like it.

This week, Trump had a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and called it good.