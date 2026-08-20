Zelenskyy promised a “fair and long-range” response to Russia’s massive strike
Kyiv • UNN
After the August 20 attack, 16 people were killed, nearly 50 were injured, and more than 200 facilities were damaged. Zelenskyy promised a fair response.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that the response to the massive Russian strike would be entirely just and long-range, reports UNN.
We will definitely respond to this Russian strike in the same way as to other Russian strikes—we will respond in an entirely just and long-range manner. Ukraine’s long-range capabilities will receive even more resources
The President recalled that 16 people were killed in the Russian strike on the night of August 20.
My condolences to the families and loved ones. Almost 50 more people were injured. More than two hundred facilities were damaged. Homes alone—86. A children’s hospital, social infrastructure, and commercial facilities. russia continues this war against people and life, and it can be stopped only through force, only through joint efforts. And no one should be left alone against such an enemy
Ukraine is ready to purchase missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy appealed to partners after Russia's massive attack20.08.26, 20:19 • 1586 views
To remind you
At night, russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, including "Tsirkon" missiles, as well as 44 other missiles, 168 drones, and two "Banderol" drones; 39 missiles, 145 drones, and all the "Banderol" drones were shot down or suppressed.