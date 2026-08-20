Zelenskyy promised a “fair and long-range” response to Russia’s massive strike

$44.700.0751.870.04
ukenru
06:57 PM • 3156 views
"The Future Remembers": capitals launched an art installation at the "Motherland Monument"PhotoVideo
06:39 PM • 5026 views
Sense Bank will be sold, and the proceeds from the sale will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces — Koretskyi
05:33 PM • 9746 views
Russia’s military-industrial complex, collaborators, and former Ukrainian officials — Zelenskyy has introduced several new sanctions packages
03:44 PM • 13902 views
The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv; there may be disruptions to hot water supply in two districts, the mayor says
03:09 PM • 14586 views
The CEO of the Ukrainian company Fire Point, Iryna Terekh, showed the construction of a plant for the production of rocket propellant in Denmark.
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 14867 views
Why your brand may not be registered - a lawyer explains
02:10 PM • 14563 views
EU plans to clarify the new rules on temporary protection for Ukrainians "in the coming weeks"
August 20, 12:59 PM • 15885 views
The court ordered a preventive measure for the Volkswagen driver who crashed into a bus stop with people in KyivPhoto
August 20, 12:08 PM • 16683 views
The prosecutor is seeking detention with bail of UAH 200 million for MykytasVideo
August 20, 11:56 AM • 17944 views
Zelenskyy: Russia’s latest strike was one of the most cynical, calculated and large-scaleVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+25°
3.9m/s
46%
745mm
Popular news
Operation "Themis": NABU and SAPO uncovered a corporate raiding scheme after Operation "Forrest Gump" and released a video; new suspicions announcedVideoAugust 20, 10:16 AM • 22930 views
Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the Obolonskyi District State Administration, Fesyk — he was appointed deputy ministerAugust 20, 10:42 AM • 9182 views
"This is not a war on the battlefield": The EU and Moldova condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine on August 20August 20, 11:06 AM • 10045 views
MP Honcharenko found that Mykhailo Fedorov had a deferment from service in the Armed Forces of UkraineAugust 20, 11:10 AM • 8608 views
Intelligence officials said that the Kremlin is offering Russians the chance to live, study and die on creditAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 5538 views
Publications
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amountsAugust 19, 04:55 PM • 83390 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 103018 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 87858 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise itAugust 19, 11:19 AM • 100629 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 96104 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Iryna Terekh
Mykhailo Fedorov
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Boryspil
Brovary
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 70543 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 91430 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 125612 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 128602 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 134755 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Nord Stream
FAB-250
Technology
FIFA (video game series)

Zelenskyy promised a “fair and long-range” response to Russia’s massive strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

After the August 20 attack, 16 people were killed, nearly 50 were injured, and more than 200 facilities were damaged. Zelenskyy promised a fair response.

Zelenskyy promised a “fair and long-range” response to Russia’s massive strike

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that the response to the massive Russian strike would be entirely just and long-range, reports UNN.

We will definitely respond to this Russian strike in the same way as to other Russian strikes—we will respond in an entirely just and long-range manner. Ukraine’s long-range capabilities will receive even more resources 

- Zelenskyy said during his evening video address. 

The President recalled that 16 people were killed in the Russian strike on the night of August 20.

My condolences to the families and loved ones. Almost 50 more people were injured. More than two hundred facilities were damaged. Homes alone—86. A children’s hospital, social infrastructure, and commercial facilities. russia continues this war against people and life, and it can be stopped only through force, only through joint efforts. And no one should be left alone against such an enemy 

- Zelenskyy concluded. 

Ukraine is ready to purchase missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy appealed to partners after Russia's massive attack20.08.26, 20:19 • 1586 views

To remind you

At night, russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, including "Tsirkon" missiles, as well as 44 other missiles, 168 drones, and two "Banderol" drones; 39 missiles, 145 drones, and all the "Banderol" drones were shot down or suppressed.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Explosions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine