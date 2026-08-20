Zelenskyy promised a “fair and long-range” response to Russia’s massive strike

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that the response to the massive Russian strike would be entirely just and long-range, reports UNN.

We will definitely respond to this Russian strike in the same way as to other Russian strikes—we will respond in an entirely just and long-range manner. Ukraine’s long-range capabilities will receive even more resources - Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

The President recalled that 16 people were killed in the Russian strike on the night of August 20.

My condolences to the families and loved ones. Almost 50 more people were injured. More than two hundred facilities were damaged. Homes alone—86. A children’s hospital, social infrastructure, and commercial facilities. russia continues this war against people and life, and it can be stopped only through force, only through joint efforts. And no one should be left alone against such an enemy - Zelenskyy concluded.

Ukraine is ready to purchase missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy appealed to partners after Russia's massive attack

To remind you

At night, russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, including "Tsirkon" missiles, as well as 44 other missiles, 168 drones, and two "Banderol" drones; 39 missiles, 145 drones, and all the "Banderol" drones were shot down or suppressed.