Zelenskyy on military service terms: they will return home when we defeat the enemy

Commenting on the terms of military service, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that they would return home when Ukraine defeats the enemy. He added that soldiers deserve quality rotations. Zelenskyy stated this during the presentation of Yulia Svyrydenko's candidacy for prime minister in the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak published a video on Telegram where the President answered Oleksiy Honcharenko's question regarding service terms.

"They will return home when we defeat the enemy, and that is Putin. There are no enemies inside our country, and you should not take that side. Our heroes deserve quality rotations, when people like you will be at the front helping them…," Zelenskyy said.

