Zelenskyy on military service terms: they will return home when we defeat the enemy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the military will return home after Ukraine's victory over the enemy. He emphasized the need for quality rotations for soldiers.

Zelenskyy on military service terms: they will return home when we defeat the enemy

Commenting on the terms of military service, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that they would return home when Ukraine defeats the enemy. He added that soldiers deserve quality rotations. Zelenskyy stated this during the presentation of Yulia Svyrydenko's candidacy for prime minister in the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak published a video on Telegram where the President answered Oleksiy Honcharenko's question regarding service terms.

"They will return home when we defeat the enemy, and that is Putin. There are no enemies inside our country, and you should not take that side. Our heroes deserve quality rotations, when people like you will be at the front helping them…," Zelenskyy said.

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security11.06.25, 10:00

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Telegram
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
