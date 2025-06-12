$41.510.04
Zelenskyy on German Taurus missiles: I would like Merz to provide them to us

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1348 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of Taurus missiles is important, and he would like Friedrich Merz to transfer them to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy on German Taurus missiles: I would like Merz to provide them to us

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of Taurus missiles is of great importance, and he would like the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to transfer them to Ukraine. He said in an interview with Bild, reports UNN.

Details

When asked about the German Taurus systems, Zelenskyy pondered for a long time and noted: "The issue of Taurus is of great importance. I would like Friedrich (Merz – ed.) to provide us with Taurus."

According to Zelenskyy, the German Chancellor is a "strong leader," and the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine would be a confirmation of this.

As BILD writes, the Social Democrats oppose the supply of long-range weapons. The Chancellery stated that they do not want to publicly discuss the supply of individual weapons systems.

Supplement

On May 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is still hoping for the supply of long-range weapons from Germany, including Taurus cruise missiles. 

Later, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed that the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is possible, but did not go into details. 

The Guardian reported that there is a strong suspicion that German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil from the Social Democratic Party blocked the decision to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Social Democratic Party of Germany
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
