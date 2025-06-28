Zelenskyy on Constitution Day: Ukrainians are limited by war, but do more than constitutional duties require

$41.590.00
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 95489 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Partisans sabotaged the railway near Yasynuvata in Donetsk region - ATESH
June 28, 03:51 AM
Canada introduces quotas and 50% tariff on steel imports from countries without free trade agreements
June 28, 05:19 AM
Polish President Duda arrived in Kyiv
07:14 AM
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebrities
07:59 AM
Latest enemy bomb-missile "Grom-1" was shot down near Dnipro - RMA
09:59 AM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 122421 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 129376 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 192934 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 129982 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 220488 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebrities
07:59 AM
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice
June 27, 03:37 PM
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci
June 27, 02:27 PM
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony
June 27, 01:17 PM
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game
June 27, 10:28 AM
Zelenskyy on Constitution Day: Ukrainians are limited by war, but do more than constitutional duties require

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukrainians are a nation of citizens capable of defending their aspirations. He emphasized that "Ukraine above all" is the social contract of Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy on Constitution Day: Ukrainians are limited by war, but do more than constitutional duties require

Ukraine is a state of millions of people, but millions will never be just a human mass for us; it is a nation of citizens capable of defending their dreams and aspirations. And, despite the limitations of war, Ukrainians are now doing more than constitutional duties require. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the celebrations on the occasion of Ukraine's Constitution Day, writes UNN.

Details

"The first word of its (the Constitution's - ed.) first article is Ukraine. This reflects our main goal, our task. Ukraine is and will be on earth, Ukrainians are and will be on earth. This is our goal and common duty, the mission of everyone for whom Ukraine is truly in the first place. Those who cannot imagine their lives without Ukraine and without whom Ukraine can no longer be imagined," Zelenskyy said on the occasion of Ukraine's Constitution Day.

The head of state added that there are millions of Ukrainians, but they are not just a human mass. They are citizens who are able to defend what they dream of.

"We are a state of millions of people, but millions will never be just a human mass for us. This is a nation consisting of citizens who are able to defend what they dream of and what they strive for. Ukraine is a choice our people make every day. These are millions of actions and feats, which together form Ukraine," the President noted.

Zelenskyy also added that the social contract for Ukrainians is the slogan "Ukraine above all." This is not an empty slogan, but concrete actions, a specifically chosen path.

"The social contract between all of us is that Ukraine comes first. Our independence, our rights, our dreams, of the entire people, - above all. When we talk about this, these words sound strong, because we are talking not about something abstract, but about specific people, about specific deeds. About a specifically chosen path, about all of us," the President emphasized.

"We are grateful to those who do important things every day. Those who have been at the front since 2014, who deliver everything needed, who overcome fire and darkness so that there is life in our cities and villages. Those who held positions alone for several days in a row. Those who received a severe injury, but did not break their spirit and overcame six marathons, are responding," Zelenskyy noted.

The President added that many Ukrainians are now limited by war, but not limited in spirit and are doing more than constitutional duties require.

"People whom the war has deprived of sleep, rest, limited their rights, but they do more than the framework of constitutional duties requires, they do not by the requirements of the law, but by the call of their heart. There are not hundreds of such stories. And not even thousands," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Common values and history make a country truly European - Zelensky on Europe Day09.05.24, 12:45 • 19501 view

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
