Zelenskyy on Constitution Day: Ukrainians are limited by war, but do more than constitutional duties require

Ukraine is a state of millions of people, but millions will never be just a human mass for us; it is a nation of citizens capable of defending their dreams and aspirations. And, despite the limitations of war, Ukrainians are now doing more than constitutional duties require. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the celebrations on the occasion of Ukraine's Constitution Day, writes UNN.

Details

"The first word of its (the Constitution's - ed.) first article is Ukraine. This reflects our main goal, our task. Ukraine is and will be on earth, Ukrainians are and will be on earth. This is our goal and common duty, the mission of everyone for whom Ukraine is truly in the first place. Those who cannot imagine their lives without Ukraine and without whom Ukraine can no longer be imagined," Zelenskyy said on the occasion of Ukraine's Constitution Day.

The head of state added that there are millions of Ukrainians, but they are not just a human mass. They are citizens who are able to defend what they dream of.

"We are a state of millions of people, but millions will never be just a human mass for us. This is a nation consisting of citizens who are able to defend what they dream of and what they strive for. Ukraine is a choice our people make every day. These are millions of actions and feats, which together form Ukraine," the President noted.

Zelenskyy also added that the social contract for Ukrainians is the slogan "Ukraine above all." This is not an empty slogan, but concrete actions, a specifically chosen path.

"The social contract between all of us is that Ukraine comes first. Our independence, our rights, our dreams, of the entire people, - above all. When we talk about this, these words sound strong, because we are talking not about something abstract, but about specific people, about specific deeds. About a specifically chosen path, about all of us," the President emphasized.

"We are grateful to those who do important things every day. Those who have been at the front since 2014, who deliver everything needed, who overcome fire and darkness so that there is life in our cities and villages. Those who held positions alone for several days in a row. Those who received a severe injury, but did not break their spirit and overcame six marathons, are responding," Zelenskyy noted.

The President added that many Ukrainians are now limited by war, but not limited in spirit and are doing more than constitutional duties require.

"People whom the war has deprived of sleep, rest, limited their rights, but they do more than the framework of constitutional duties requires, they do not by the requirements of the law, but by the call of their heart. There are not hundreds of such stories. And not even thousands," Zelenskyy emphasized.

