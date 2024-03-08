Zelenskyy: Military offensive against Moldova may be one of Russia's goals

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a military offensive against Moldova could be one of Russia's goals. He also believes that the Baltic states and Kazakhstan are in danger from Russia. He said this in an interview with Italian journalist Bruno Vespa, an UNN correspondent reports.

As for the military offensive against Moldova, I believe that this may be one of the goals of the Russian Federation. I believe that Moldova, the Baltic states, and Kazakhstan are in danger - Zelensky said.

He also noted that Russia already had a plan to seize power in Moldova.

They already had this plan. I would like to remind you that we passed the Russian plan to Moldova from our intelligence. We also shared it with our other partners. Moldova was prepared for the actions of the Russian DRG, they wanted to seize power in Moldova, they wanted to do it very quickly... Moldova was prepared to prevent Russia from making a quick coup against the current government - Zelensky said.

Addendum

In March 2023, some media outlets from an international journalistic consortium claimed to have gained access to the Kremlin's plan to establish full control over Moldova. According to the document, Russia intends to seize power in the country by 2030.

Also in March 2023, Moldova accused Russian special services of plans to destabilize the country during the rally in Chisinau.

The Institute for the Study of War reported that Russia wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilize the situation in Moldova.