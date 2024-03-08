$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27411 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 99030 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64804 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 261994 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225060 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188559 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229104 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251144 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157112 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372040 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Zelenskyy: Military offensive against Moldova may be one of Russia's goals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60648 views

Zelenskyy believes that Russia could launch a military offensive against Moldova, the Baltic states, and Kazakhstan.

Zelenskyy: Military offensive against Moldova may be one of Russia's goals

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a military offensive against Moldova could be one of Russia's goals. He also believes that the Baltic states and Kazakhstan are in danger from Russia. He said this in an interview with Italian journalist Bruno Vespa, an UNN correspondent reports.

As for the military offensive against Moldova, I believe that this may be one of the goals of the Russian Federation. I believe that Moldova, the Baltic states, and Kazakhstan are in danger

- Zelensky said.

He also noted that Russia already had a plan to seize power in  Moldova.

They already had this plan. I would like to remind you that we passed the Russian plan to Moldova from our intelligence. We also shared it with our other partners. Moldova was prepared for the actions of the Russian DRG, they wanted to seize power in  Moldova, they wanted to do it very quickly... Moldova was prepared to prevent Russia from making a quick coup against the current government

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

In March 2023, some media outlets from an international journalistic consortium claimed to have gained access to the Kremlin's plan to establish full control over Moldova. According to the document, Russia intends to seize power in the country by 2030.

Also in March 2023, Moldova accused Russian special services of plans to destabilize the country during the rally in Chisinau.

The Institute for the Study of War reported that Russia wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilize the situation in Moldova. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Institute for the Study of War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Moldova
Kazakhstan
