Zelenskyy meets with US Senate delegation, discusses situation on the battlefield

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4234 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49526 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 188094 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109166 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 366525 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295291 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211060 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243057 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254492 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160608 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 109536 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 188094 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 366525 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243581 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295291 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7536 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32692 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57414 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 43623 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114039 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy meets with US Senate delegation, discusses situation on the battlefield

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22755 views

President Zelenskyy briefed the U.S. Senate delegation on the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and emphasized that the sufficiency and range of artillery is critical for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Zelenskyy meets with US Senate delegation, discusses situation on the battlefield

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation from the U.S. Senate. He briefed the senators on the situation on the battlefield and noted that the sufficiency of artillery and range are key things for the Defense Forces. Zelensky said this in a video message at the end of the 730th day of the war, UNN reports.

"At a meeting with the U.S. Senate delegation, I first thanked them for the positive vote on the package of support for our state and our soldiers. This package is not ordinary, it is fundamental to our defense both in terms of its content and the signal that support or non-support for this package sends to the world," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that democracies should not remove themselves from the historical process of protecting all the values that have defined our modern world.

"I informed the senators about the situation on the battlefield now, about the direct connection between the weapons our soldiers have and the results achieved by our common enemy. Sufficiency of artillery and long-range capability are key for our Defense Forces. And, of course, we are working very actively to deprive Russian aircraft of the ability to dominate the skies near the front this year, as well as on joint defense production projects. We discussed the relevant priorities with the American delegation," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

Today, February 23, , the leader of the majority in the U.S. Senate, representative of the Democratic Party Chuck Schumer, arrived on a visit to Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
United States Senate
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chuck Schumer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08