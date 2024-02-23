Zelenskyy meets with US Senate delegation, discusses situation on the battlefield

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation from the U.S. Senate. He briefed the senators on the situation on the battlefield and noted that the sufficiency of artillery and range are key things for the Defense Forces. Zelensky said this in a video message at the end of the 730th day of the war, UNN reports.

"At a meeting with the U.S. Senate delegation, I first thanked them for the positive vote on the package of support for our state and our soldiers. This package is not ordinary, it is fundamental to our defense both in terms of its content and the signal that support or non-support for this package sends to the world," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that democracies should not remove themselves from the historical process of protecting all the values that have defined our modern world.

"I informed the senators about the situation on the battlefield now, about the direct connection between the weapons our soldiers have and the results achieved by our common enemy. Sufficiency of artillery and long-range capability are key for our Defense Forces. And, of course, we are working very actively to deprive Russian aircraft of the ability to dominate the skies near the front this year, as well as on joint defense production projects. We discussed the relevant priorities with the American delegation," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

Today, February 23, , the leader of the majority in the U.S. Senate, representative of the Democratic Party Chuck Schumer, arrived on a visit to Ukraine.