Zelenskyy may arrive in the Czech Republic on May 4 - media

Czech President Petr Pavel may receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, May 4, with an unannounced visit. This is reported by Seznam Zprávy, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Czech President Petr Pavel plans to receive "the head of a foreign state on Sunday, however, it is not reported who exactly it will be."

Sources of the publication note that it may be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to the publication, Zelenskyy plans to arrive with his wife Olena.

"Zelenskyy is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavsky. However, the authorities do not want to confirm or comment on this visit in advance," the publication writes.

The Czech President's administration said that more detailed information will be published on Sunday.

Let us remind

In March, Czech President Petr Pavel came to Ukraine.