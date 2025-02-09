Zelenskyy is convinced that freezing the conflict will lead to Putin's return to aggression against Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that freezing the war would only give Putin the opportunity to resume aggression against Ukraine later. He said this in an interview with ITV News, UNN reports.

A frozen conflict will lead to Putin's return with his aggression. Who will receive the prizes then? Who will go down in history as a winner? No one. And it will be an absolute defeat for everyone. It is very important for us and for Trump: he needs to do more than just end the war. He needs to make sure that Putin has no chance to come back with a war against us, - Zelensky said.

According to him, Putin does not want the war to end, and when someone does not want to end the war, you cannot take a half-step with them, because they will use it to come back again.

Recall

The President of Ukraine stated that there are all possibilities to end the war in 2025. The key factors are sanctions pressure on Russia, security guarantees and support from allies.