Zelenskyy invites UN to join Food from Ukraine initiative to supply food to Syria

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited the UN to join the Food from Ukraine initiative to supply food to Syria. This was reported by the press service of the head of state, UNN reports .

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a United Nations delegation led by Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher and High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibility of further utilizing Ukraine's experience in providing humanitarian aid to the affected population in other countries.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the recently launched Ukrainian humanitarian initiative Food from Ukraine to supply essential food to Syria and invited the UN and its member states to join the program, - the statement said.

The Head of State also thanked the UN for its significant support of Ukrainians and, in particular, assistance to those people who were forced to leave their homes due to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy noted the importance of the UN Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan 2025 and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Regional Response Plan, which, in particular, provide for a total consolidation of almost $3.3 billion. This year, the Government of Ukraine has allocated almost $3.3 billion to support Ukrainians.

Tom Fletcher and Filippo Grandi assured that they would continue to support Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression.

