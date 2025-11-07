Zelenskyy invited the President of Romania to Ukraine and discussed joint defense developments and strengthening air defense with him

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Romanian President Nicușor Dan, during which the parties discussed strengthening defense cooperation, joint security projects, and the situation at the front. The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

In his evening address, Zelenskyy called the dialogue "productive" and emphasized the importance of joint steps to pressure Russia.

Had a productive conversation with Romanian President Nicușor Dan. Informed him about the current diplomatic situation and constant Russian attacks. Russia continues to reject diplomacy, and we discussed what joint steps can bring Russians back to reality – Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized that the key topics were further defense assistance, strengthening air defense systems, as well as the PURL initiative and joint defense developments.

We also discussed defense cooperation – our capabilities and means that we are ready to export to Romania, and projects that we can implement together within the SAFE instrument. We have good potential for partnership and are equally interested in its implementation – emphasized the head of state.

Zelenskyy also announced that he had invited the Romanian leader to visit Ukraine.

I invited Mr. President to come to Ukraine, and our teams will work on preparing the visit to achieve practical results – he added.

