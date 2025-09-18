Zelenskyy instructed Yermak to head a working group to prepare a message to the Rada by December 1

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed a working group led by the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak to prepare and submit for consideration a draft annual address of the President to the Verkhovna Rada on the internal and external situation of Ukraine by December 1, according to decree No. 115/2025-rp of September 17, UNN writes.

The working group is to: within one month, determine the structure and schedule for preparing the draft address, the content of relevant materials; prepare and submit for consideration the draft address by December 1, 2025. - reads the text of the presidential decree.

A working group is also formed according to the decree. Its personal composition is also approved. It was headed by the Head of the OP Andriy Yermak. The composition also included 8 deputies of the Head of the OP, the director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies Oleksandr Bohomolov, the head of the State Administration of Affairs Ihor Lysyi.

The leadership of the preparation of the draft annual address of the President of Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada on the internal and external situation of Ukraine is entrusted to the head of the working group Andriy Yermak.

