Zelenskyy: in 2024, the number of NWOs increased, but in September-October it decreased

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2024 the number of cases of unauthorized abandonment of units did increase, but since September-October, according to him, there have been fewer such cases. Zelensky said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

First, the NWF is not increasing. The NRW increased in 2024, and since September or October it has decreased. This is a fact. A long war is a long war. People are standing, and people are getting tired. They get tired everywhere. The question is the percentage of the entire army. Yes, it is. When people get tired, what is the reason for the increase in rotations? Thanks to the reserves. There are not so many reserves. Why? Because not everything has arrived to replenish the reserves, - Zelensky said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Law No. 12095, which allows conscripts who first left military units or deserted to return to service voluntarily.