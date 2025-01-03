ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 83129 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157679 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132846 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140078 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137527 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177491 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111877 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168982 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104666 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114015 views

Zelenskyy: in 2024, the number of NWOs increased, but in September-October it decreased

Zelenskyy: in 2024, the number of NWOs increased, but in September-October it decreased

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74640 views

The President announced a decrease in cases of unauthorized departures from the military in September-October 2024. Zelenskyy explained the reasons and signed a law on the voluntary return of persons liable for military service.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2024 the number of cases of unauthorized abandonment of units did increase, but since September-October, according to him, there have been fewer such cases. Zelensky said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

First, the NWF is not increasing. The NRW increased in 2024, and since September or October it has decreased. This is a fact. A long war is a long war. People are standing, and people are getting tired. They get tired everywhere. The question is the percentage of the entire army. Yes, it is. When people get tired, what is the reason for the increase in rotations? Thanks to the reserves. There are not so many reserves. Why? Because not everything has arrived to replenish the reserves,

- Zelensky said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Law No. 12095, which allows conscripts who first left military units or deserted to return to service voluntarily.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising