Zelenskyy holds talks with Trump - OP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a conversation with US President Donald Trump. This was reported by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.

Additionally

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that during his last meeting with US President Donald Trump, he discussed the possibility of transferring not only Tomahawk missiles, but also HIMARS systems and ATACMS missiles.

Recall

Ukraine is receiving positive signals from the US regarding the transfer of supersonic Tomahawk cruise missiles; detailed discussions are ongoing. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi reported that Ukraine had raised this issue previously but was denied at that time.