Zelenskyy discusses with Austin the content of the announced $250 million aid package for Ukraine

"As part of the meeting of the Contact Group in the Ramstein format, I met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. We discussed the content of the announced new defense support package worth $250 million and other defense needs of Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

Zelenskyy thanked for the clear position on continuing to provide Ukraine with all the necessary military support and for the US leadership in the Ramstein format.

"This is the key to success on the battlefield," Zelensky said.

Addendum

At a meeting in the Ramstein format, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announcedthat US President Joe Biden will announce a new $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy said at a meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense that Ukraine should have long-range capabilities not only in relation to the occupied territory of Ukraine but also to Russian territory, as this could force Russia to seek peace. Zelenskyy said this at a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format.

Zelensky also said at the Ramstein meeting that Ukraine needs more weapons to drive Russian troops off our land, especially in the Donetsk region. In addition, a much stronger F-16 fleet is needed.