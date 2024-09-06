Zelenskyy discusses with Austin the content of the announced $250 million aid package for Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120377 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123354 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201394 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155174 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153686 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143291 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199843 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112461 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188405 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105113 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine
March 1, 12:46 AM

March 1, 12:46 AM • 79115 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House
March 1, 01:45 AM

March 1, 01:45 AM • 50905 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM

March 1, 02:54 AM • 61095 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM

March 1, 03:40 AM • 90276 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM

March 1, 04:00 AM • 68758 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201394 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199843 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188405 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215109 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203134 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 21662 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150618 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149828 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153867 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144772 views
Zelenskyy discusses with Austin the content of the announced $250 million aid package for Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses with Austin the content of the announced $250 million aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18072 views

The President of Ukraine meets with the US Secretary of Defense at the Ramstein meeting. A new $250 million aid package and other defense needs of Ukraine are discussed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. They discussed the content of the announced new defense support package worth 250 million, UNN reports.

"As part of the meeting of the Contact Group in the Ramstein format, I met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. We discussed the content of the announced new defense support package worth $250 million and other defense needs of Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

Zelenskyy thanked for the clear position on continuing to provide Ukraine with all the necessary military support and for the US leadership in the Ramstein format.

"This is the key to success on the battlefield," Zelensky said.

Addendum

At a meeting in the Ramstein format, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announcedthat US President Joe Biden will announce a new $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy said at a meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense that Ukraine should have long-range capabilities not only in relation to the occupied territory of Ukraine but also to Russian territory, as this could force Russia to seek peace. Zelenskyy said this at a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format.

Zelensky also said at the Ramstein meeting that Ukraine needs more weapons to drive Russian troops off our land, especially in the Donetsk region. In addition, a much stronger F-16 fleet is needed.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

