Zelenskyy discusses strengthening of Ukraine and security guarantees with Italian Defense Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto in Kyiv. The parties discussed the expansion of joint weapons production between companies of the two countries. The head of state announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State thanked Italy, its government and the Italian people for military support and efforts within the framework of the Italian presidency in the Group of Seven (G7), particularly on the strengthening of sanctions against Russia.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Crozetto discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense, training of Ukrainian military and technical personnel in Italy, and expanding cooperation between defense companies, including joint production and its localization in Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of investing in the Ukrainian defense industry, especially in the production of drones.

We also discussed the preparations for the Conference on Ukraine's Recovery to be held in Rome in July and security guarantees for Ukraine. I emphasized that the most effective guarantee is Ukraine's membership in NATO, as it opens the way to a just and lasting peace in Europe - Zelensky said.

