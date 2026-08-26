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Zelenskyy held a security meeting and instructed officials to strengthen the defense of Zaporizhzhia and key areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting in the Zaporizhzhia region and instructed officials to strengthen the protection of the city, the region, and important areas. For the defense of Donetsk region it was proposed to create two groupings.

Zelenskyy held a security meeting and instructed officials to strengthen the defense of Zaporizhzhia and key areas

In the Zaporizhzhia region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a security meeting on the operational situation at the front and defensive operations in key areas and instructed that efforts to protect the city and region be increased, as well as those areas on which other cities and communities also depend, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

Details

The security meeting in the Zaporizhzhia region was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander of the Air Assault Forces Oleh Apostol, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi, Commander of the 3rd Army Corps Andrii Biletskyi, Commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov" Denys Prokopenko, and Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi reported on the actual situation on the front line. There was also discussion of individual defensive operations by Ukrainian soldiers in key areas.

Commander of the 3rd Army Corps Andrii Biletskyi and Commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov" Denys Prokopenko reported on the situation in their areas of responsibility and the progress of the fighting, and put forward proposals on what was needed to increase the effectiveness of their corps.

Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov briefed them on the situation in Zaporizhzhia. The President instructed that efforts to protect the city and region be increased, as well as those areas on which other cities and communities also depend.

To increase the effectiveness of the defense of Donetsk region, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine put forward proposals to establish two groupings. They will be commanded by Heroes of Ukraine Andrii Biletskyi and Denys Prokopenko.

Zelenskyy, together with Drapatyi, arrived at the front and is working in the Oleksandrivka direction26.08.26, 15:41 • 2298 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Andriy Biletsky
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Denys Prokopenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Zaporizhzhia