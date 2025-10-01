$41.140.18
Zelenskyy awarded the rank of brigadier general to the commander of the 3rd Army Corps, Biletskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1738 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the military rank of brigadier general to Colonel Andriy Biletskyi. He is the commander of the 3rd Army Corps of the "East" operational command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Andriy Biletskyi

The commander of the 3rd Army Corps, Andriy Biletsky, was awarded the rank of brigadier general by decree of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The document is posted on the President's website, UNN writes.

To confer the military rank of brigadier general on Colonel Andriy Yevhenovych Biletsky, commander of the 3rd Army Corps of the "East" Operational Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- states Presidential Decree No. 737/2025 of September 30.

Reference

The Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was formed by soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade in 2025. The corps commander is Andriy Biletsky.

Since 2014, he was the commander first of a volunteer battalion, and then of the "Azov" regiment of the National Guard. According to open sources, from the beginning of 2012 until the end of the Revolution of Dignity, he was a political prisoner under the Yanukovych regime; before that, for many years he headed the nationalist organizations "Patriot of Ukraine" and "Social-National Assembly", participated in the "Ukraine without Kuchma" action. He was a people's deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation.

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy